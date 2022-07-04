Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

