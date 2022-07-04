Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €141.22 ($150.23) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

SAP opened at $90.70 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.