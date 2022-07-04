Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAG. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.