MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

MSM opened at $74.70 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

