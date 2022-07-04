My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $741,135.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $741,135.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,184,753 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

