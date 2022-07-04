MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (WISH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MyWish has a market cap of $178,528.85 and $9.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

