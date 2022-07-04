NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.51.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

