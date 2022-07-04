National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

