National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Investec downgraded National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Grid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National Grid by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.