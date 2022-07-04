Navcoin Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.67 million and $809,045.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,825,036 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.