Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NMM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 7,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $693.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.

Several analysts have commented on NMM shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $20,932,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.