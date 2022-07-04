Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NVCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.