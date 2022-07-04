NerveNetwork Price Reaches $0.0124 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $141,815.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006878 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

