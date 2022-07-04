Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,712,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,831.2 days.

Shares of NTOIF remained flat at $$43.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

