Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.35 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.53 or 0.99984916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00043616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

