NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $3,381,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

