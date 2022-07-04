NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

