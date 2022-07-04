Neutrino Token (NSBT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,033.00

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $5,033.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for $14.30 or 0.00072284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00858694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,539 coins. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

