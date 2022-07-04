Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. 240,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The stock has a market cap of C$98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
