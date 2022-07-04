Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

