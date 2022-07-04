NFT Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $543,226.08 and $3,268.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

