NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $101.18. 347,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

