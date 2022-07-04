NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

