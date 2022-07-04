Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,926. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nomura had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

