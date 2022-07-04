Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 419,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

