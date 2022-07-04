North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Acquires $10,795.36 in Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) insider Nancy J. F. Prue bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,795.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NRT stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.92. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRT. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

