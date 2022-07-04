Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

