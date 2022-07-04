NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NOV by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

