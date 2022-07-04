NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.
NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOV (NOV)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.