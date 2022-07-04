Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 653,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

