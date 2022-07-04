Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSE:JRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,863. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

