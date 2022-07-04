Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,955. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

