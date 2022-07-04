Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.38. 110,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

