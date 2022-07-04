Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 223,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

OLLI traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $61.33. 45,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,542. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

