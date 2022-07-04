Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.67. 28,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,827. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

