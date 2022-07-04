Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

ICE stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

