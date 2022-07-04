Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.95. 259,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.