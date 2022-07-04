Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. 7,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

