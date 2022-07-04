Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.
Shares of MMC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.45. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,827. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.88.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
