Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 165.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

DSGX traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

