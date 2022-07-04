Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.03. 1,269,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.