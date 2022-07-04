Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 510 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $175.30. 12,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,437. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

