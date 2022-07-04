Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,904 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.83 and its 200 day moving average is $441.36. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.00.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

