Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Five9 worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,756,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

