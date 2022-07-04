Oasis Network Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $253.27 million and approximately $29.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

