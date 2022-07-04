OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after buying an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

