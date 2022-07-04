Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.