Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Omnicell worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.37. 120,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,700. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

