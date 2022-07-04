OpenOcean Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $580,765.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.