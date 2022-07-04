Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,424. Opsens has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
