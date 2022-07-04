Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,424. Opsens has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

