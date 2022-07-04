Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $772.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

